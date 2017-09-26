Third Man Rolling Record Store

We know it’s going to be tough to make this if you’re currently at work—unless you leave at lunch maybe, say you got food poisoning from your breakfast sandwich, or just follow us on social—but we still have to mention the Rolling Record Store for Jack White’s Third Man records. There touring truck is like a magic visitor that locals will line up early to check out, it’s filled with limited vinyl releases and other merch and goodies from the label. 11 AM-4 PM. Free. —Tina Bellecraux

Electric Fetus, 2000 4th Ave S, MPLS; electricfetus.com