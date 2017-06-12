The Wishing Skin

We’re always careful what we wish for—fixed potholes turns all our routes into never-ending construction zones, for example—but it’s great to get a reminder, especially when it’s as creative as one of Impossible Salt‘s fantastical productions. The company’s current run, The Wishing Skin at the BLB, presents a hilarious Hungarian folk tale of fulfillment that features woodland creatures, a fairy-made wishing skin, and original and folk music provided by violinist and pianist Frances Olson and clarinet player Jonah Rees. If you can’t make tonight’s show, grab tickets for the weekend. 7 PM. $12 advance, $15 door. —Ashlynn McKinney

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com