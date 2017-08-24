The Warriors

It’s apparently shirtless dudes fighting week this week in Twincy: FilmTown™ with hunky actor who should never have lines Dolph Ludgren as He-Man yesterday and hunky actor who should never have lines Michael Beck in The Warriors tonight. The cult classic—truly, EW listed it at #16 on their list of 50—follows the eponymous fictional 70s street gang (decked out in leather vests, pants, and that’s it) from Coney Island as they bat fight and flee from other weirder street gangs through NYC when the city was at its grittiest. 8 PM. $10. —Curt Stanski

Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave S, MPLS; theparkwaytheater.com