The Wanderers

Although released in 1979, the cult classic story of Bronx street gangs The Wanderers captures 1963 to a tee, from the nascent rock ‘n’ roll, teenage trouble, constant ethnic gang rumbles, and more. A sort of precursor to more well known gang fight film The Warriors from the same year, The Wanderers is as much about its earlier time period as its heavily conflicted subjects, making it a high point for The Trylon’s Timepieces series. Monday, Tuesday, 7 & 9:15 PM. $8. —Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org