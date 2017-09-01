The Untamed

Don’t let the description of The Untamed as “a sensual sci-fi thriller” throw you off, any suspicion will be quickly cast off by the incredibly intense trailer and director Amat Escalante’s indie credentials (like the Best Director Award at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival). The story follows as a mysterious woman arrives in a small town in Mexico and convinces a young mother and her brother that there’s something mysterious yet irresistible in a nearby cabin in the woods; A part of MSP Film’s Dark Out series, the film is spooky, sexy—and its shots all look like pieces of art. Starts Friday, Various Times. —Curt Stanski

St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 SE Main St., MPLS; mspfilmsociety.org