The Unicorn Art Show 3

Is it a surprise that so many people are interested in participating to a unicorn-themed art show—over 70 artists!—and that so many people are interested in seeing it? Not really. Along with all the one-horned tributes, expect to see some attendees in “magical” attire and hear live performances by Planchette Burns, The Night Corvettes, and DJ sets from Venus de Mars. Saturday, 7 PM. Free. —Ashlynn McKinney

Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave NE, MPLS, ArtSpace.org