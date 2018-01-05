The Trappistines + Beasthead + Suzie

We’ve been hearing nothing but rock solid reports about the music at Mortimer’s and this loaded bill makes for the incentive to get over to the remodeled Uptown dive. Along with the “smooth night-drive sexy grooves” of Suzie and modern hypnotic sound of Beasthead, an electronic trip-hop super-group of sorts opens—The Trappistines includes Corey Lawson of MUNQS, Aaron Baum of Har Mar Superstar, and Andrew Thornbrough of Speeds the Name. Heck, you should at least go for the $3 rails, taps, and bottles during the show! Saturday, 9 PM. $8. —Paul Cajun

Mortimer’s, 2001 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; facebook.com/mortimersmpls