The Total Package Tour: NKOTB + Paula Abdul + Boyz II Men

Look, this is going to a really fun show and you know it, even if you just go for the people watching and “Cold Hearted“. Also plenty of tickets left. 7:30 PM. $40-138. —Paul Cajun

Xcel Energy Center, 199 W Kellog Blvd, STPL; xcelenergycenter.com