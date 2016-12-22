The Third Rail & Inreview Co-Launch

Here’s the kind of thing that makes MPLS + STPL such a fantastic cultural outpost: Celebrate two new issues of very cool critical indie arts journals, the Third Rail and Inreview, behind the Third Bird at Loring Park. Along with the drink deals, you’ll have a chance to check out the new writing—we’re particularly fired up to read Alexandre Astruc‘s The Future of Cinema translated by Adrian Martin (who also writes an intro) in Third Rail and the reviews of Virgina Rose Torrence’s Not What I Remember (at The White Page gallery) from Inreview. 5-10 PM. Free. —Taylor Carik

The Third Bird, 1612 Harmon Place, MPLS; thethirdbirdmpls.com