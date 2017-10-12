The Stanley Kubrick Experience: Barry Lyndon

Posted on October 12, 2017 at 5:00 am
barry lyndon

Amongst the many severed heads and gut-spewing abdomens of October’s horror film screenings, The Heights Theater has been doing a weekly series on that most visionary of film auteurs, Stanley Kubrick. Tonight’s installment, lush period piece about Irish rogue Barry Lyndon, is one of the director’s lesser known films, albeit one of his most spellbinding and meticulous (which, for him, is saying something), and will be a great addition to all the spoopy films you’re seeing this Halloween season. 7:30 PM. $10.Curt Stanski

The Heights Theater, 3951 Central Ave NE, MPLS; heightstheater.com

