The Soulstice ft. SOLID GOLD, Su Na, Blanda, & Kwey

With this balmy weather, the inside of Aria for The Soulstice will be much more chill tonight than the outside. Facade Creative and Infinitree Media‘s reoccuring party features new lineups and this year’s ultra hip roster of SOLID GOLD, and electro-soul beatmakers Su Na, Kwey, and Blanda, makes for one of the best shows of the month. 8 PM. $20. —Ashlynn McKinney

Aria, 105 N 1st St, MPLS; ariampls.com