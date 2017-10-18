The Sioux Chef’s Indigenous Kitchen Book Launch Event

Oglala Lakota chef and founder of The Sioux Chef, Sean Sherman has been at the forefront of a Native food renaissance and a great contributor to the glowing MPLS + STPL food scene. Tonight at the Aster he and food writer Beth Dooley will discuss his new book The Sioux Chef’s Indigenous Kitchen and its recipes for modern indigenous cuisine. Of course there’s food—along with copies of the book and the discussion, samples of dishes from the cookbook will be available throughout. 6-9 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Aster Cafe, 125 Mainstreet SE, MPLS; astercafe.com