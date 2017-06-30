The Shop

A new group show at Public Functionary curated by CRICE Kahlil, the ultra-talented artists in The Shop use a variety of artistic disciplines—paintings, photography, screen prints, drawings and digital art—to recall the Afro-centric rumination central to the barbershop experience. We fully expect Saturday’s opening to be jam packed, so put it early in your evening’s plans so you can get some time with the work. Saturday, 7 PM. Free. —Ryan Dahl

Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave NE, MPLS; publicfunctionary.org