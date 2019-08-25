We predicted a year ago that more and more restaurants would start doing, at a minimum, ‘Meatless Mondays’ or something, but we’re still surprised at the success of plant-based menus, whether it’s the constant buzz around J.Selby’s or the vegan pop-up at Bar Luchador that was so buzzy that the wrasslin’ bar had to apologize for how crazy it got. Get in on the Twincy Trend Watch™ of these plant-based food nights all week long when the Sheridan Room offers up animal-free dishes like jackfruit po’Boys, a take on fried chicken & waffles, chickpea pate, ceviche and more. August 26th-Sept 1st. Free to attend, food extra. —Art Humes

The Sheridan Room, 337 13th Ave NE, MPLS; thesheridanroom.com

