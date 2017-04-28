The Riveter & Fashion Revolution MN Present: In Tees We Trust

Following in the spirit of the “In Tees We Trust” piece about the increasing impact of Feminist t-shirts recently run in The Riveter, the magazine and Fashion Revolution MN will host an upcycle event for a screen printing new designs made by Sarah Mering and Emma Johnson on the spot. Plus Twin Spirits Distillery will serve up their custom ‘Ruckus Riveter’ cocktail while you wait for your upgraded shirt. Friday, 7 PM. Free. —Ashlynn McKinney

Twin Spirits Distillery, 2931 Central Ave NE, MPLS; twinspirits.us