The Replacements’ For Sale: Live At Maxwell’s 1986 Listening Party

We don’t have to tell you what a big deal it is for a new (old) Replacements album to come out, so we’ll just give you the heads up that the listening party for For Sale: Live At Maxwell’s 1986 at The Depot next to First Ave kicks off at 7 PM and you’ll want to get there at least by then to get a good seat. Along with yourself, a who’s who of the local music scene will get an early listen to the album, trivia, swag giveaways like Electric Fetus giftcards and Bob Mehr’s Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements, a special ‘Mats-themed menu, a chance to buy the album right away when it comes out at midnight, and more. 7 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

The Depot Tavern (next to First Ave), 17 North 7th St, MPLS; thedepottavern.com