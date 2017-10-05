The Replacements’ For Sale: Live At Maxwell’s 1986 Listening Party

Posted on October 5, 2017 at 10:23 am
replacementsparty-388x600-web

We don’t have to tell you what a big deal it is for a new (old) Replacements album to come out, so we’ll just give you the heads up that the listening party for For Sale: Live At Maxwell’s 1986 at The Depot next to First Ave kicks off at 7 PM and you’ll want to get there at least by then to get a good seat. Along with yourself, a who’s who of the local music scene will get an early listen to the album, trivia, swag giveaways like Electric Fetus giftcards and Bob Mehr’s Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements, a special ‘Mats-themed menu, a chance to buy the album right away when it comes out at midnight, and more. 7 PM. Free.Paul Cajun

The Depot Tavern (next to First Ave), 17 North 7th St, MPLS; thedepottavern.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.