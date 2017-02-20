The Red Turtle

The hand-drawn animation and wordless story of The Red Turtle present a shipwrecked man who is trying to survive on a tropical island populated by beautiful birds, crabs, and a mysterious sea turtle. Boring? The opposite, actually. The film is from the makers of the breathtaking cinematic artworks Spirited Away and The Wind Rises, and their newest film was rightfully acclaimed at Cannes and is up for a Best Animated Feature Oscar. You can catch it now for a few days at The Lagoon. Various showtimes. $9. —Curt Stanski

Lagoon Cinema, 1320 Lagoon Ave, MPLS; landmarktheatres.com