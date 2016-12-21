The Pop-Up Shop at CWA

Look, you’re running out of time to catch these cool little pop-up shops to get actually good gifts for your peoples for the holiday this year. (Get on it or you’re going to be stuck in line at some mall store behind two different people with coupons that require manager’s auth codes and everyone getting Minnesota pissy faces!) One of the coolest shops yet, Sound Vérité Records, Oui Us Collective, and ZULUZULUU team up to take over City Wide Artists tonight with a variety of good gift ideas, plus you can catch the must-see CWA Catalogue show that serves as the shop’s back drop. 6-9 PM. Free. —Tina Ngyuen

City Wide Artists, 1506 Nicollet Ave, MPLS; citywideartists.com