The Pink & White Ball

Starting tonight and running through Saturday, the three nights of the The Pink & White Ball combine some of the best in MPLS + STPL burlesque with silent auctions and dancing, all to benefit Planned Parenthood. Tonight’s kickoff for the cabaret includes Sassy von Straddler, Foxy Tann, The Peacock Showgirls, Scarlette Revolver, Laydee Swallowz, and more, and it’s all hosted by Victoria DeVille and Nadine DuBois with a national roster of talent like Elektra Cute (MPLS), Bella Blue (New Orleans), Marcel Michelle Obama (Minneapolis), and Red Bone (San Francisco). Great event, great cause—don’t wait on tickets, they’ll likely sell out. Single shows: 8 PM. $30 GA, $50 VIP. Weekend Pass: $75 GA, $125 VIP. —Margeaux Devereaux

The Lab Theater, 700 N 1st St, MPLS; thelabtheater.org