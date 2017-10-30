The Pack AD + Sass + Kyle Werstein

While the pre-Halloween show with gypsy party punks Gogol Bordello might be sold out next door in the Mainroom, First Avenue’s 7th St Entry will get just as loud with the return of duo The Pack A.D. The heavy duty psych-garage rockers started out as a two-piece bluesy-rock band and have since polished up their sound while still retaining all the sound and fury of their early and earnest albums, a volume and energetic vibe matched by MPLS’s own openers Sass and Kyle Werstein (of Fury Things). 7:30 PM. $10 advance, $12 door. —Paul Cajun

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com