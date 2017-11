The Old Landmark: Recording stories of the Triple Rock

Got a classic Triple Rock story? Abbi and Ollie of Abbi & Ollie’s Radio Vortex on KFAI will be setting up shop starting this afternoon at the bar to record your T-Rock tales, plus it’s a great excuse to stop in again before the doors close.

Free. —Paul Cajun

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com