As a part of the very cool ongoing series Body Blows, Convos and Art at Public Functionary, author Resmaa Menakem will continue her discussion of intergenerational trauma, racial equity, and healing practices for America, this time talking about the kickass Black Panther movie, Afro-Futurism, Black Self-Determination, and more with artist Bobby Rogers (whose photography was recently featured at the gallery) and Design Director Melanie Stovall. Friday, 7 PM. Free. —King Rojas

