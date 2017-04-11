The Not-So-Silent Planet: Joey Hamburger

Catch writer, comedian, and Sheep Theater (this past weekend we recommended their Assassination of the Archduke of Austria-Hungary Franz Ferdinand) company member Joey Hamburger tonight at The Not So Silent Plant, the only recurring open mic night in the country dedicated to the new speculative fiction—stories that draw from the worlds of sci-fi, fantasy, steam punk, Tina’s horse-filled erotic friend fiction in Bob’s Burgers, etc. Along with the regular writers, you can also read your own material if you so choose. 8:30 PM. $5-10 sliding scale, $3 with Fringe button. —Ashlynn McKinney

Kieran’s Irish Pub, 601 1st Ave N, MPLS; kierans.com