The Not-So-Silent Planet: A Speculative Open-Mic

Hear some brand spanking new speculative fiction—stories that draw from the worlds of sci-fi, fantasy, steam punk, maybe some slash fiction about those nun frogs who run the Jedi historical site in The Last Jedi, etc.—at tonight’s The Not So Silent Planet in the cozy confines of the back room at Kieran’s. Along with the open mic participants, this month’s installment includes extra special guest Tim Wick who Regular Readers will recognize from Vilification Tennis, multiple shows at the Fringe fest, and skits at CONvergence. 8:30 PM. $5-10 sliding scale, $3 with Fringe button. —Hitara

Kieran’s Irish Pub, 601 1st Ave N, MPLS; kierans.com