Tired: The Internet Cat Video Festival. Wired: The New York Dog Film Festival! The Riverview screens two programs full of shorts featuring doggo-filled fun, like a cautionary tale of what can happen to people who do not meet all the demands of a cheeky little Chihuahua, the skate or die life of one dogs, a most fearlessly athletic little dog named Biscuit, even a 12-min doc on a special program offered to female inmates to train shelter dogs as service animals. Worth noting—even though the showing starts on Saturday morning and the language is clean, this isn’t a fest targeted at kids because of many of the sophisticated ideas and subtle themes of the stories. Saturday, November 10th, Sunday, November 11th. $5. —Curt Stanski

The Riverview Theater, 3800 42nd Ave S, MPLS; riverviewtheater.com