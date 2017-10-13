The Monster Squad + Evil Dead Trilogy (Remixed)

Are you tired of classic horror movies yet? Well good, you’ve got another half a month of them left! And there’s still plenty of good ones to get through. The Psychotrons have several good screenings this weekend at the Parkway, but we wanted to highlight two. First, if you want to get someone in the next generation into monster movies, there’s no better gateway than The Monster Squad (1987), where a young group of friends take on classic movie monsters (by kicking them in the “nards”!) overrunning their town. Monster Squad, 4 PM. $5. Then even the most well-versed horror movie fans will want to see the Evil Dead trilogy again for the first time with a local edit that combines all three films into a single three-hour master disaster-piece! Plus it’s in the original 35mm big screen format! Evil Dead, 7 PM. $15. —Curt Stanski

Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave S, MPLS; theparkwaytheater.com