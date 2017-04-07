The Mirage of Damnatio Memoriae + Unflinching Facades

SooVAC hosts another of its signature exciting combo exhibitions, pairing together The Mirage of Damnatio Memoriae: New Work by Matthew Yaeger and Unflinching Facades: Carolina Borja & Jesse Matthew Petersen. Matthew Yaeger‘s work examines the ancient act of Roman Senate to erase traitors from the historical record (an interesting jux with the self-selective memory of our current Senate) and creates the imagery by combining painting, drawing, photography, printmaking and sculptural elements. Carolina Borja and Jesse Matthew Petersen’s art also use obfuscation through alterations and layering of traditional crafts and fashion mags to create pieces with new meanings in artwork that has been intentionally and forcefully manipulated. Very cool stuff, a can’t miss show for art fans. Saturday, 6-9 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave S #101, MPLS; soovac.org