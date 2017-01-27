The Minneapolis Art Lending Library Winter Lending Event

Need some cool art to decorate your walls? Free cool art? The Minneapolis Art Lending Library has their winter event in Northeast on Friday night—show up, look through the variety of pieces they have, maybe check out the previews on their instagram page, and bring your ID if it’s your first time borrowing art, and you’re set. Friday, 5-8 PM. Free. —Caitlyn Putnam

Logan Recreation Center, 690 13th Ave NE, MPLS