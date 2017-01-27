The Minneapolis Art Lending Library Winter Lending Event

Posted on January 27, 2017 at 5:10 am
art lending event

Need some cool art to decorate your walls? Free cool art? The Minneapolis Art Lending Library has their winter event in Northeast on Friday night—show up, look through the variety of pieces they have, maybe check out the previews on their instagram page, and bring your ID if it’s your first time borrowing art, and you’re set. Friday, 5-8 PM. Free.Caitlyn Putnam

Logan Recreation Center, 690 13th Ave NE, MPLS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.