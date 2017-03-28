The Mespies: 2021

We’ve been remiss in not mentioning The Mespies, an independent film fest currently going on at the classic Heights Theater in Northeast MPLS. Tonight’s a great night to check out the addition to Twincy: FilmTown™—of the three films screening this evening, it’s the only time during the fest that 2021, an existential love story that actually has two scenes filmed at The Heights Theater, will be showing. 6 PM. $8. —Curt Stanski

The Heights Theater, 3951 Central Ave NE, MPLS; heightstheater.com