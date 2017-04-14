The Master Builder

Notable local company Theatre Novi Most does another classic of the European theatrical canon, Henrik Ibsen’s The Master Builder. It’s one of the playwright’s lesser known plays, a stark story about an accomplished opportunist architect whose existential crisis is brought on by a young woman and his past misdeeds that will provide rich staged and symbolic material for the company. Various times. $20 advance, $24 door, free for ARTshare members. —Margeaux Devereaux

Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Ave S, MPLS; southerntheater.org