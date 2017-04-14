The Master Builder

the master builder

Notable local company Theatre Novi Most does another classic of the European theatrical canon, Henrik Ibsen’s The Master Builder. It’s one of the playwright’s lesser known plays, a stark story about an accomplished opportunist architect whose existential crisis is brought on by a young woman and his past misdeeds that will provide rich staged and symbolic material for the company. Various times. $20 advance, $24 door, free for ARTshare members.Margeaux Devereaux

Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Ave S, MPLS; southerntheater.org

