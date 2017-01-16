The Man Behind the Dream

Celebrate the legacies of both Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and one of his mentors, openly gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, at tonight’s performance of The Man Behind the Dream. The commission by One Voice honors Rustin’s work, including his help in organizing 1963 March on Washington, that has since been marginalized because of his sexuality. The show had two full houses at the Ordway, and tonight will be free at South High in MPLS. Get there super early to make sure you get a seat. 7:30 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

South High School, 3131 S 19th Ave, MPLS; south.mpls.k12.mn.us