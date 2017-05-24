The Mads!: Live Movie Riff With Frank Conniff & Trace Beaulieu From MST3K

Want your B-movie riffage a little more original and a little less inherited than the MST3K reboot? Frank Conniff (Frank) and Trace Beaulieu (Crow) from the original MST3K will be doing their own comedic commentary track live at the Riverview for two different films tonight and on Thursday, and there’s a free meet and greet in The Riverview’s beautiful historic lobby before each show. Wednesday, Thursday 7:30 PM. $20 advance. $25 door. —Curt Stanksi

The Riverview Theater, 3800 42nd Ave S, MPLS; riverviewtheater.com