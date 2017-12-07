The M Off-Site: Sun Yung Shin on Process and Place

The Minnesota Museum of American Art isn’t letting something like a massive remodel of their space in downtown St. Easy stop them from presenting incredible programs. Just look at tonight’s off-site at The Third Place gallery off 38th and Chicago in MPLS—two of the coolest artists in Twincy, Witt Siasoco and Mike Hoyt, discuss creative practice, place, and community for working artists with poet Sun Yung Shin. It’s going to be a wonderfully informative and insightful discussion for any fans of the arts or art-making. 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

The Third Place Gallery, 3730 Chicago Ave S, Studio B, MPLS; wingyounghuie.com