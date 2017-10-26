The M After Hours: Closing Time

Closing time, every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end . . . (Sorry.) Tonight The M closes up shop for several months to expand and renovate their space, and they’re going into the break with an artsy fun bang. Along with food from CRAVE and delicious signature dranks from Twin Spirits Distillery, there’s giant paint by numbers and roaming Polaroid pics, live music from electro-soul dynamo and Secrets fav Lady Midnight, and an early VIP party. I know who I want to take me home . . . 7 PM. $20, 25, 75. —Hank Stacks

Minnesota Museum of American Art, 141 4th St E, STPL; mmaa.org