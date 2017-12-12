The Lowland Lakers + Lena Elizabeth + Mother Banjo Band

Ellen Stanley, KFAI’s host of the Womenfolk program, will tonight at Icehouse be pulling even more hosting duties with a night of female-fronted music at Icehouse that includes sets by The Lowland Lakers, Lena Elizabeth, and Mother Banjo Band. The folks on the stage are all a part of the Minnesota Music Coalition, which happens to have their holiday party right before the show. And since musicians are not known for going home from parties early, expect to have some of those crazy cheap and crazy delicious sippin’ shots next to many of MPLS + STPL’s top notch music community. 9:30 PM. $7. —Hank Stacks

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com