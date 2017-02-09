The Lioness & Friends Unplugged

If you’re a fan of the everyday political lyrics of MCs like Queen Latifah and Brother Ali, be sure to check out local up-and-comer The Lioness, whose fills her impressive lyrical flow by bringing hip-hop back to having a real message. Tonight’s a great time to catch her, when she’ll and her musician friends will be doing a live unplugged show at Icehouse. 9:30 PM. $8 advance, $15 door. —Hank Stacks

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com