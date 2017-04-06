The Last Days of Nye’s Photo Exhibit

There’s a lot of good stuff going on at the First Thursdays open studios who are members of NEMAA—the Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association, the group that represents many of the artists in the neighborhood and oversees Art-a-Whirl but is different than Art-a-Whirl, a distinction we have to clearly point out otherwise we get complaints sent in from NEMAA board members—including a nostalgia-filled photo exhibit of The Last Days of Nye’s and live jazz inside Casket Arts. And that’s not all. In-between your tap room pit stops, venture into Northrup King to hear a talk by Mia Curator and Head of Contemporary Art Gabriel Ritter on current and upcoming Contemporary Art projects at the Minneapolis Institute of Art and see some of the new work on display at Solar Arts and more. 5 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Casket Arts, 681 17th Ave NE, MPLS; casketarts.com