The Jesus And Mary Chain + The Cobbs

One of the most influential bands of their pre-Alternative era, the Scottish brothers behind The Jesus and Mary Chain delighted their die hard fans by getting back together at Cochella ten years ago and now this year finally releasing a new album. Their accompanying tour stops in St. Easy at the Palace Theater, providing an excellent reason for you to check out the venue if you haven’t yet. Brit-infused fuzz rockers from this side of the pond, The Cobbs, open up. 8 PM. $30-45. —Paul Cajun

Palace Theater, 17 W Seventh Place, STPL; palacestpaul.com