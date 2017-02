The Japanese House + Blaise Moore

London-based Amber Bain’s fantastic lush synth-pop project The Japanese House will fit right in here in MPLS + STPL; for fans of everything from Fort Wilson Riot to Zuluzuluu, the young musician’s dreamy pop sound layers atmospheric vocals on top of catchy digital drum beats. Toronto electro-soul act Blaise Moore opens. 8 PM. $15. —Paul Cajun

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com