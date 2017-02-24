The Importance of Being Earnest: A Trivial Comedy for Serious People

We’re not at all surprised that the Four Humors‘ production of the wacky and Wilde trivial comedy has been getting glowing reviews, it’s both perfect fare for the troupe’s cheeky and innovative streak—director Jason Ballwebber plays himself in it, for example—and one of the perfect plays for our facts-are-fluid zeitgeist. Get your tickets early, it’s the last weekend for the lauded production and seats will fill up. Friday 7:30 PM, Saturday, 2 PM & 7:30 PM. $20 advance, $24 door. —Margeaux Devereaux

Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Ave S, MPLS; southerntheater.org