The Importance of Being Earnest: A Trivial Comedy for Serious People

Posted on February 24, 2017 at 5:00 am
earnest2017

We’re not at all surprised that the Four Humors‘ production of the wacky and Wilde trivial comedy has been getting glowing reviews, it’s both perfect fare for the troupe’s cheeky and innovative streak—director Jason Ballwebber plays himself in it, for example—and one of the perfect plays for our facts-are-fluid zeitgeist. Get your tickets early, it’s the last weekend for the lauded production and seats will fill up. Friday 7:30 PM, Saturday, 2 PM & 7:30 PM. $20 advance, $24 door.Margeaux Devereaux

Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Ave S, MPLS; southerntheater.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.