The Hustle Is Real: A Fundraiser

Posted on March 28, 2017 at 5:05 am
hustle is real

Comedy for a cause! TRASH improvManners and Misconduct: Improvised Jane Austen, Amanda CostnerDaina Sagal Ali, and Grace Thomas take over HUGE Theater to raise some laughs and some money for Family Tree Clinic. Along with the on-the-spot performances, there will be raffle tickets sold with the winner getting to participate in some trivia on the stage. Bonus: Glam Doll Donuts provides the treats! 7 PM. $10 suggested donation.Peter Armenian

HUGE Theater, 3037 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; hugetheater.com

