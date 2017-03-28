The Hustle Is Real: A Fundraiser

Comedy for a cause! TRASH improv, Manners and Misconduct: Improvised Jane Austen, Amanda Costner, Daina Sagal Ali, and Grace Thomas take over HUGE Theater to raise some laughs and some money for Family Tree Clinic. Along with the on-the-spot performances, there will be raffle tickets sold with the winner getting to participate in some trivia on the stage. Bonus: Glam Doll Donuts provides the treats! 7 PM. $10 suggested donation. —Peter Armenian

HUGE Theater, 3037 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; hugetheater.com