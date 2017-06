The Hub’s Women/Trans/Femme MTB Night

The Hub Bike Co-Op and beefy bike makers Surly Bikes host an informational and social night for women/trans/femme and non-binary off-road bike riders (and aspiring riders) to learn more about the MTBs. They’ll have demo bikes to try, answers to your questions about buying a bike that fits, plus a grill out with beer, wine, and LaCroix(!) going. 5-9 PM. Free. —Taylor Carik

The Hub, 3020 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; thehubbikecoop.org