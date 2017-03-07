The Hi-Lo Milkshake Emporium

March 7, 2017
hi-lo milkshakes

We’re sort of reluctantly recommending this one because the combo of Hi-Lo’s boozy ice cream dranks and milkshakes, Volstead’s Emporium, and Copper And Kings American Brandy Company, will—sorry—bring all the boys to Hi-Lo’s yard and throwback diner. The East Lake hotspots drinks are delicious already! We can’t imagine how good they’re going to be suped-up! Plus Hi-Lo will have a roasting fire on the patio, a DJ for sound, punch and more. It’s going to be worth the crowd. 7 PM. Free to attend.Art Humes

Hi-Lo Diner, 4020 E Lake St, MPLS; hi-lo-diner.com

