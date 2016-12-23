The Heiruspecs Holiday Classic with Alpha Consumer, Destiny Roberts + DJ Keezy at Amsterdam Bar and Hall

It’s pretty incredible for such relatively young guys to be celebrating 20 years as a band, but live hip-hop group Heiruspecs still put out good music—they recently released the new collection theskyisfalling with a sneak peek at the upcoming Palace Theater in St. Easy—and still throw a super fun party. This year’s Holiday Classic includes in-demand DJ Keezy, up-and-comer neo-soul perform Destiny Roberts, and local pop-rock supergroup Alpha Consumer. And since the show falls on Festivus, there will also be a Freestyle Airing of Grievances. (And after a few drinks, likely some feats of strength, too.) With all that entertainment, we recommend getting your tickets before showing up. 10 PM. $13 advance, $15 door. —Paul Cajun

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W 6th St, STPL; amsterdambarandhall.com