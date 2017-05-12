The Great Twin Cities Poetry Read 2017

Coffee House Press, Loft Literary, Milkweed, Mizna, and many of the other notable and excellent MPLS + STPL literary organizations will have readers, 30 in total(!), partaking a whirlwind night of poetry at Augsburg. The whole event will run only 90 mins so the “annual demonstration of the dynamism and strength of the Twin Cities literary scene” will be as fast as it is fun. Friday, 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Sateren Auditorium, 2211 Riverside Ave, MPLS; augsburg.edu