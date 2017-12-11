The Florida Project

When we toss around Twincy: FilmTown™, we’re not kidding. Just look at these tremendous options for films this week. First up: A front-runner for the best movie of the year, The Florida Project‘s setting of “The Magic Castle” motel and many other weird places actually surrounding Disney World plays as much a part in the story as the truly breakout performances of Brooklynn Prince as six-year-old Moonee and her troubled teenage mom Halley (Bria Vinaite). Willem Dafoe’s peak performance also helps to elevate the amazing movie to its top tier status, and you’ll definitely want to see this one ahead of the curve and ahead of awards season. Through Thursday, various showtimes. $6-8.50. —Curt Stanski

St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com