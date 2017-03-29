The Feels 2017

Pairing together hip-hop and jazz, tonight’s installment of The Feels series by Jazz 88 and Soul Tools Entertainment at Icehouse features a lineup that celebrates “Divine Feminine Energy” with live sets from Da Black Pearll, Pauline G Johnson, The Lioness, Vie Boheme and Friends, and an afterset by DJ Miss Brit. And if you can’t make it, Jazz 88 will be recording the whole thing to replay on the radio, although it’s going to be a show you’ll definitely want to catch in person. 9:30 PM. $8. —Ashlynn McKinney

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com