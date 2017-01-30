The Evolving World of Local Breweries

Even though we’re starting to hear people say they can’t keep track of all the new breweries, we still think there’s room for more—who doesn’t want more neighborhood bars and ever-better new beers pushing subpar brews out of the market? But the local beer scene is for sure a large and dynamic place, so it’s nice to hear from some of the best in the business—Indeed Brewing, Surly Brewing, and Bauhaus Brew Labs—talk entrepreneurship, hyper-local commitment, and

distribution growth with The Growler’s Joe Alton. Even better: There breweries will bring samples and swag, and there’s happy hour all night. 7 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Wedge Table, 2412 Nicollet Ave, MPLS; wedge.coop