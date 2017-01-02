The Eagle Huntress

We’d be remiss in not reminding you to check out The Eagle Huntress, a breathtaking documentary about a 13-year-old girl training to become the first female of her Kazakh family to become an eagle hunter; along with cheering along for the protagonist, you’ll be blown away by the incredible cinematography of the Mongolian setting. You’ve only got until this Thursday to see it on the big screen at St. Anthony Main, so tonight’s as good as any. 1 PM & 5 PM. $6.Curt Stanski

St. Anthony Main Theater, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com

