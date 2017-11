The Dumpster: A Dive Bar Pop-Up

Regular Readers know we’re big fans of pop-up events, and we’re psyched to see that Dumpling in Longfellow is getting in on the one night only action. They’ll be transforming from an ultra-hip little Asian food hot spot into a dumpster dive bar with a costume contest, karaoke, and pizza dumplings(!). 8 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Dumpling, 4004 Minnehaha Avenue S; dumplingmpls.com